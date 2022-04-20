Former Love Islander tells Nigel Farage she wants to become an MP

A former-Love Island contestant has spoken about her future plans to become an MP.

Sharon Gaffka appeared on GB News with Nigel Farage, to speak about her campaigning around drink spiking, when he asked what for her plans.

“I would love to see myself as a member of parliament one day, or some kind of investigative journalism,” she said. “I definitely don’t want the standard influencer jobs you see from Love Islanders.”

“I think you have every chance of becoming an MP, I can spot them a mile off," Farage responded.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.