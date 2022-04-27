Alex Jones crashes live TV interview half-naked for no reason

Controversial radio host Alex Jones crashed a live TV interview topless, just as Roger Stone is trashing Kevin McCarthy.

Stone was in the middle of a discussion about a leaked audio tape which would allegedly force Donald Trump to resign as president.

Strolling into the background of Info Wars, the 48-year-old bared all as he pointed to the political assistant shouting "here's the best dressed right here!"

"This guy looks sharp!"

Stone laughed as he became red-faced and described Jones' bizarre appearance as a 'bear attack'.

