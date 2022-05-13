Trump says woman in MAGA dress has the 'greatest outfit'

Donald Trump appeared impressed as he came face to face with a woman in a 'make America great again' dress during an event.

"This is the greatest outfit," the former President could be heard telling those around him, before insisting on taking a picture with the woman, as she explains she had it made as an original.

The long, white gown (complete with matching hat) had Trump's iconic political slogan emblazoned down it, similar to the ones previously seen on the likes of Joy Villa at the Grammys.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

