Ed Balls joins TikTok with videos of him throwing eggs at house and playing ukelele

Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls has joined TikTok, and is treating fans to an inside look at his life away from the world of politics.

From taking part in an Easter tradition of throwing eggs at his own house, to his secret skill of masterfully playing the ukelele, he's proving that he's more than just the 'Ed Balls' tweet that came to define him.

He's even been brave enough to share old clips of him from TV that had viewers laughing, like when he had his ice cream stolen by a seagull.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

