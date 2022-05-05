Susanna Reid schools Boris Johnson on how he should've answered ‘Elsie’ question

Following an intense interview earlier in the week, Susanna Reid has come forward to school Boris Johnson on how he should've answered her question about pensioner Elsie, who rides the bus all day to stay warm.

Dodging the question and excusing the cost of living crisis by claiming he introduced the freedom bus pass, the Prime Minister left a sour taste in the mouths of many.

"The answer is to say 'that sounds dreadful for Elsie, I'd like to find out more about it'," Reid told LBC of her shock.

