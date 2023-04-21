Donald Trump claims he 'likes' Ice Spice just seconds after hearing about her

Donald Trump has decided he's a fan of Ice Spice just seconds after hearing about her for the first time.

The former president appeared on the Full Send podcast, where he was asked to give one-word descriptions of famous figures they read out.

Naturally, Biden got branded 'dumb', Kim Kardashian got branded 'disingenuous', and Elon Musk 'Smart', but when it came to Ice Spice, Trump stumbled asking: "Who the hell is Ice Spice?"

The Nelk Boys proceeded to play some of her music to see if it jogged his brain.

“Well I like it, okay?”, he said of her first hit track, 'Munch'. We'll see him at her next tour, no doubt.

