Rishi Sunak was left in a room of awkward silence this morning (17 April), when he gave a speech about maths to London Screen Academy.

After his talk, the prime minister opened up the floor to questions - three times to be exact - and got completely blanked by the students.

"OK, gosh, it’s very quiet", he remarked, before saying he'd 'take questions on other things' in the hope someone would speak.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters