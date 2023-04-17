Joe Exotic has warned Donald Trump that 'karma's a b****', days after he decided to switch parties and run as a Democrat in the 2024 election instead.

The 'Tiger King', who is serving 21 years in prison, believe that Trump was responsible for putting him behind bars in the first place, and spoke from jail of his decision.

"His administration is the one who screwed me over and put me in here for an agenda to stop you from owning a tiger and petting a baby tiger," he said. "All I got to say to him is, 'Karma's a b**** ain't it?'"

Click here to sign up for our newsletters