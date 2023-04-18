Ron DeSantis says Bud Light 'rubbing' Dylan Mulvaney in faces of Conservatives

Ron DeSantis has accused Bud Light of 'rubbing our faces in it' by using transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney as part of their latest campaign.

The beer brand came under fire for celebrating Mulvaney's '365 days of girlhood' with a special-edition can.

"These companies that do this, if they never have any response, they’re just going to keep doing it. . . . I think we have power as consumers to make our voice heard", he told Benny Johnson.

"If you don't have Conservative beer-drinkers, you're going to feel that."

