Keir Starmer looks unrecognisable in resurfaced footage from the 90s

Unearthed footage of Keir Starmer in the early 90s has left people gob-smacked, as the Labour leader is practically unrecognisable.

In the clip, the then-barrister, appeared on News at One to make the case for reforming the legal system, sporting a huge pair of glasses and spiked-up hair.

It's from 1994, and is the oldest footage that the ITN archive holds of the politician.

However, his voice remains unchanged, and his views still echo those he puts out today.

