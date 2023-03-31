Every Republican left in tears on live TV over Trump's indictment

Donald Trump has been indicted, and Republicans have responded. And they're seriously unhappy.

A number of famous faces on the right-wing scene including Trump Jr and Lindsey Graham have appeared on TV just hours after the news broke, seemingly emotional about the situation.

Graham even cried on Fox News telling viewers to go vote for the former president: "You need to help this man, Donald J Trump. They are trying to drain him dry.”

