Awkward moment Question Time audience is asked if they support the Rwanda policy

Last night's episode of Question Time (30 March) suffered a seriously awkward moment when the audience were asked who supports Rishi Sunak's Rwanda policy.

″Is there anyone here who supports what the government is doing?", Fiona Bruce asked.

Almost every person in the room put their hand down.

“These people are willing to risk their life. I wouldn’t give a damn about going to Rwanda", one audience member said.

"I’d be more concerned about the risk of crossing the Channel in a small dinghy.”

