Democrat Rep Madeleine Dean used an iconic quote from Succession's Logan Roy to rip into her Republican colleague during a debate on violent crime statistics.

“More than 200 people a day shot. Forty thousand people a year killed by guns. We know all this", she began, saying her colleagues love to 'gesture' about crime, rather than respond to the horrifying numbers.

“I’m reminded of the character in ‘Succession.’ The late Logan Roy said, ‘You are not serious people'."

Burn.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters