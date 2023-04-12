Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Donald Trump claims courthouse workers were reduced to tears on the day of his arrest, during a new interview with Fox's Tucker Carlson.

The former president was indicted last week, following accusations of hush money being paid to Stormy Daniels.

"People that work there, professionally work there, that have no problems putting in murderers, they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place, and they were crying", he said.

"They’d say '2024, sir, 2024' and tears are pouring down their eyes. I’ve never seen anything like it."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters