A TikTok influencer is running to be first Gen-Z woman in Congress

Cheyenne Hunt, a 25-year-old TikTok influencer and law graduate has announced her candidacy for California’s 45th congressional district represented by Michelle Steel.

If successful, she'll become the first Gen-Z woman in Congress, and already regularly documents her political thoughts for her 60,000 followers.

"I think that a lot of us are looking for somebody who’s really going to be a champion for working families, and that’s why I’m running right now", she says of her decision.

"Our lawmakers are not necessarily always reflecting the interests of their constituents."

