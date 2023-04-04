Fox News guest accidentally calls Donald Trump 'president fraud' in major slip

A Fox News guest suffered an accidental slip of the tongue on live TV, when he accidentally referred to Donald Trump as 'president fraud'.

Lawyer, Brian Claypool, went on the show to express his dismay for Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against the former president, when he found himself in the tangle.

"There's no question about it he wants to humiliate president fraud", he said, before quickly correcting himself.

However, viewers have been quick to dub it a Freudian slip.

