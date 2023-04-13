Local council executive releases strange rap track about importance of voter ID

The chief executive of two Norfolk councils, Trevor Holden, has released a rap track reminding people in the area that they'll now need voter ID.

In the bizarre track which sees him go under the name of 'T Dawg', Holden raps: 'Some may call it suppression but don't be a square, it's about making sure this election is fair'.

Even the music video is reminiscent of a 90s hip-hop track - only slightly more middle-class England.

He covers South Norfolk and Broadland, who will be part of May's local elections.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters

