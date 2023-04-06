Video

Stormy Daniels reveals whether she thinks Donald Trump should go to jail

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star at the centre of the Donald Trump legal case, has revealed she doesn't think the former president should go to jail.

However, the 44-year-old says if he's found guilty and gets away with it it'll 'open the door' for other people following suit.

"I don't think his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration", she told Piers Morgan. "The other things he has done, if he's found guilty...absolutely."

Donald Trump has plead not guilty to 34 charges.

Piers Morgan's conversation with Stormy Daniels airs on TalkTV tonight (6 April) at 20:00 GMT.

