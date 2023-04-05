Trump's former communications director calls him 'unhinged' and 'dangerous'

Donald Trump's former director of communications has spoken out about the former president's 'dangerous' behaviour while he was in the White House.

Anthony Scaramucci appeared on Good Morning Britain following Trump's arrest - to which he pleaded not guilty to 34 charges.

“It was a really difficult job because - I’m trying to be polite here because it’s the UK - but he is an unhinged guy,” he savagely remarked.

“He was actually reasonably dangerous inside the White House”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters