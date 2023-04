Joe Biden accidentally confused New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team with the British military unit who fought the IRA, in an awkward gaffe during his Ireland trip.

The US president was making a speech in a pub, praising his rugby-playing cousin's ability, when he made the slip-up.

“He’s a hell of a rugby player, and he beat the hell out of the Black and Tans", he said, prompting laughter for all the wrong reasons.

Oops.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters