Joe Biden appears to push Rishi Sunak out of way as he lands in Ireland

Joe Biden was greeted by prime minister Rishi Sunak as he arrived in Belfast for a four-day tour through the UK and Ireland - but people quickly noticed something rather odd as the US president stepped off the plane.

The pair shook hands before Biden seemingly pushed Sunak out the way so he could get to someone else, with the prime minister looking bemused as to where he was supposed to be.

However, while it may have come across as frosty, many think he just wanted to avoid elbowing him with his salute. Reasonable.

