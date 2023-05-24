Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey says women can 'quite clearly' have penises

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has weighed in on the transgender debate during an appearance on LBC, and expressed his dismay at a caller who asked him to define what it means to be a woman.

"There's a small number of people who, actually, they have a tough time", he began.

"They're harassed, they're discriminated against; real, serious mental health issues, and I think we need to debate this...with a bit more maturity and a bit more compassion."

When prompted further on whether women can have penises, added: "Quite clearly."

