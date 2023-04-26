Matt Hancock is getting roasted over on TikTok after followers noticed he'd used the 'gentle glow' airbrushing filter on maximum on his face in a new video.

The former health secretary intended to poke fun at anti-vaxxers, but was instead mocked for his unusually smooth skin.

"Who approved this?", one person joked in the comments.

Another added: "Is no one going to mention the gentle glow filter".

Naturally, however, the comments also attracted a large number of anti-vaxxers who slammed him for 'laughing' at them.

