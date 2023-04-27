Julie Green, a Republican who has become known as the 'Maga prophet', has predicted that Hillary and Bill Clinton are about to face a serious downfall.

Of course, all of the claims are baseless, and just last year she insisted Joe Biden was dead and replaced by a body double. However, news shows in America keep bringing her on as a guest.

"Whistleblowers and major scandals will be exposed", she told viewers. "They will not be safe from the deep state this time...treason will also be their end."

