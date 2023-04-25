Video

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' attempt to roast Bud Light is like an SNL skit

Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has released a parody video mocking Bud Light's collaboration with transgender activist, Dylan Mulvaney.

“Real women don’t have to fake it,” she captioned the clip, which is promoting her new line of beer coolers in response to the outcry.

It hasn't gone down the way she was expecting, with many thinking the advert was an SNL skit.

However, the coolers, plastered with Sanders' face are two for $15 if you want to look rather odd this summer.

dylan mulvaney
