Trump releases a brutal new roast ad attacking Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Ron DeSantis, claiming that the Florida governor would be nothing without him.

The video is in response to DeSantis positioning the former president as the enemy as he gears up for the 2024 election.

"Instead of being grateful, DeSantis is now attacking the very man who saved his career", a cinematic voiceover reads in the video, highlighting everything Trump has done for him.

This fight is getting juicy.

