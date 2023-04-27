Theresa May launched an unexpected attack on Suella Braverman in Parliament yesterday (26 April), suggesting that the home secretary 'doesn't understand' people smuggling and what her Illegal Migration Bill will mean for those being trafficked.

"The government will be ensuring that more people will stay enslaved and in exploitation as a result of this bill", the former prime minister scathed.

"It will give the traffickers another weapon to hold people in that slavery and exploitation."

However, the bill ended up holding a majority of 289-230.

