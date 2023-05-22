Donald Trump designs tattoo on fan's arm - but it's impossible to tell what it is

Donald Trump has shared a video of a fan getting his signature tattooed on his arm - but it looks like it could be absolutely anything.

The autograph was done in what appears to be permanent marker, creating a smudged effect on the final product.

Some have even pointed out the graph-like art looks as though it could be a cityscape.

The unnamed man also had a photo of the former president topless and wearing boxing gloves in a tattoo next to the new addition.

