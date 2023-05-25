Ron DeSantis pledges 'war on woke' as he announces presidential bid

Ron DeSantis has finally announced his official candidacy for US president, and with that, pledged a 'war on the woke'.

Appearing on Fox News shortly after making a poorly-organised announcement on Twitter, conversations quickly turned to 'woke minds' being a 'virus'.

"The woke mind virus is basically a form of cultural Marxism", he began. "Because it's a war on truth I think we have no choice but to wage a war on woke."

He said 'not being deluded by ideology' was essential for him to succeed.

