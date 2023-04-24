Donald Trump Jr thinks trans people are the 'most privileged class' in America

Donald Trump Jr has made the bold (and false) claim that transgender people are the 'most privileged class in America' in a new rant video.

The son of the former president even went as far as to baselessly call them 'terrorists', just days after Republicans 'cancelled' Bud Light for partnering with activist, Dylan Mulvaney.

"If you're trans, you can do whatever you want!", he raged. "There's a different set of rules for everyone else...you have total privilege...total authority."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters