'You need escapism': Rishi Sunak reveals secret love of raunchy novels

Rishi Sunak has admitted he loves settling down with a raunchy Jilly Cooper novel in a bizarre confession made on This Morning (25 May).

The prime minister referenced Riders, Rivals, Polo, and The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous as 'his favourites' - books which are set in the upper-class world of showjumping.

"You need to have escapism in your life, and that’s a good thing", he quipped, adding he's 'not sure' how his secret passion emerged.

