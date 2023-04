Tucker Carlson has finally spoken out following his abrupt departure from Fox News.

The controversial host disappeared from air and the network released a statement saying they had 'parted ways'.

"When honest people say what's true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful", he said in a new video.

"Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left, but there are some."

