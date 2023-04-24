Bizarre moment Donald Trump offers restaurant goers half-eaten pizza slice

Cameras have captured the bizarre moment Donald Trump offered restaurant patrons a slice of his half-eaten pizza.

The former president had just wrapped up a speech at the Lee County Lincoln-Reagan dinner in Fort Myers, Florida, when he stopped off for a snack.

"Does anyone want a piece that I’ve eaten?", he asked, putting the piece he was eating back in the box to pick up a fresh one.

However, despite their keenness to meet Trump, they didn't seem too insistent on having a spat-on slice.

