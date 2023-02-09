Sir Lindsay Hoyle reveals when he plans to wear pilot helmet Zelensky gave him

House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle has revealed when he plans to use the fighter pilot helmet given to him by Zelensky.

"When I'm walking into the Chamber I can quickly put it on", he laughed in a new interview with LBC, adding that it was planned to have it on display in Speaker's House.

Hoyle was presented with the helmet during yesterday's parliamentary address (8 February), and it reads, ‘We have freedom, give us wings to protect it’.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters