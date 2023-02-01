House of Commons speaker just accidentally called Keir Starmer prime minister

House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had an awkward slip-up during today's PMQs (1 February), when he accidentally referred to Keir Starmer as 'prime minister'.

Hoyle had just finished telling off MP Jonathan Gullis for interrupting the leader of the opposition with his talking, when the accidental remark was made.

"I can certainly see your mouth moving, it will be moving outside if it continues", he says, before looking back at Starmer and adding: "Prime minister".

