Liz Truss who helped tank economy says it's 'unfair' to blame her for interest rates

Liz Truss insists she's not to blame for the rising interest rates, despite being part of the administration who helped crash the economy last year, during her 45 days in office.

The former prime minister sat down for an exclusive interview with The Spectator, where she was grilled on her turbulent time in Downing Street.

"I don’t think it’s fair to blame interest rises on what we did. I think that’s unfair", she said. "I definitely want to carry on as an MP. I’m positive about the future of Britain."

