Matt Hancock ironing his shirt is the most awkward video you'll see today

Matt Hancock has been demonstrating how he irons his shirts for his 172,000 TikTok followers, in a bizarre new video.

In the 19-second clip, the former health secretary stands in his living room showing different angles of him ironing, before putting the finished shirt on, looking proud of his achievement.

"Hoping to de-crease the number of comments I get about my unironed shirts", he wrote. "Now on to some other pressing issues".

"Some creases cannot be ironed out no matter how hard you try Mr Hancock", one user responded.



