Rishi Sunak cringes while detailing his love life to Piers Morgan

Viewers of Piers Morgan's interview with prime minister Rishi Sunak were left squirming as the journalist quizzed him on his romantic life, and insisted he was 'batting above your above'.

The pair exchanged words about Sunak's proposal to his wife at California's 'Half Moon Bay'.

"You are a little romantic!", Morgan joked, before asking what love means to him.

"The bit that means the most to me at the moment is the support that she gives me doing this job", he responded.

