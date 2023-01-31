Matt Hancock suffers major 'Accidental Partridge' moment during new GMB interview

Matt Hancock is being compared to Alan Partridge following a rather awkward entrance to his GMB interview this morning (31 January).

The former health secretary was filmed walking backstage appearing lost, before quickly letting out a cheesy grin as he entered the studio.

Richard Madeley wasted no time grilling Hancock on his charity donation from his I'm a Celebrity earnings - which totalled £10,000 of his £320,000 fee.

The interview was his first since leaving I'm a Celebrity before Christmas.

