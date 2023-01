Michael Gove struggled to keep his balance during a visit to Morecambe this week, and it's made the internet cringe.

MP David Morris joined the levelling up secretary for a photo opp with the town's statue of Eric Morecambe, to celebrate a new Eden Project being built in the area.

However, when doing the comedian's iconic one-legged pose, Gove struggled to stand still for more than half a second before losing his balance.

