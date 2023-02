Liz Truss, who broke records last year after serving just 45 days in office, has confirmed that she wouldn't consider becoming prime minister again.

In an exclusive interview with The Spectator, she gave a firm "no" when asked the burning question, but added: "I definitely want to be part of promoting a pro-growth agenda. I definitely want to carry on as an MP."

"But I’m not desperate to get back into Number 10, no."

