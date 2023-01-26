Ted Cruz flip-flops over classified documents scandal in record time of 30 seconds

Ted Cruz had differing opinions on the classified documents scandal - dependent on who it was who had them.

While he slammed Joe Biden, he felt sympathetic towards Mike Pence.

“The FBI needs to search the University of Delaware archives, and they need to search Hunter Biden’s home and business address,” Cruz said during an appearance on Fox Business.

“Oh, look, the Mike Pence story ― it’s still early,” he goes onto say. “He is a good friend and a good man. He’s explained where these came from.”

