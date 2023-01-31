It's great news for the NHS because Rishi Sunak, the man who makes all the important decisions as prime minister, is 'crossing his fingers' that ambulance wait times will improve.

Sunak was speaking in County Durham, where he insisted it was "too early to tell" what would happen, but thinks that January's wait time will be better than December 2022.

"There is a shortage of paramedics, so how does he intend to man all these new ambulances?", one person pointed out on social media.

