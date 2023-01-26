Why drag queen Trixie Mattel and George Santos are fighting on Twitter

RuPaul's Drag Race star Trixie Mattel and New York congressman George Santos have been getting into a heated row on Twitter, over speculation that the political figure was a drag queen on the side.

Santos took to Twitter initially to slam comedian Jon Lovitz's joke about the rumours, to which Mattel responded: "Maybe the source material was weak".

"Clearly you know all about weak acting skills", Santos savagely responded, alongside a photo of one of the drag queen's most-mocked performances on 'Snatch Game', where they impersonated RuPaul.

