Rishi Sunak was having lunch at TGI Fridays when he found out Liz Truss resigned

Rishi Sunak says he was at TGI Fridays having lunch when he found out that Liz Truss was going to resign.

The current prime minister was interviewed by Piers Morgan on his leadership so far.

"I was with my kids having lunch up north in Teeside, at TGI Fridays, and we were finishing off lunch and about to head to take them bowling", he said.

"My head wasn’t completely in that space, if I’m completely honest, and obviously she resigned and I had to think about what to do."

