Matt Hancock confronted for 'only' donating £10k of I'm a Celebrity fee

Matt Hancock appeared to defend himself as he was confronted over 'only' giving £10,000 of his £320,000 I'm a Celebrity fee to charity.

The former health secretary maintained that the money was 'substantial' and was helping 'two great charities'.

"I didn’t primarily do it for the money, I primarily did it to try to show who I am", he insisted on GMB, as Richard Madeley looked on with disapproval.

"I'm really proud of the money I raised for charity."

