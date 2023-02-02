Therese Coffey thinks we should be happy 'bathing water' is cleaner under Tories

Despite the cost of living, NHS, and mental health crisis sweeping the nation, the environment secretary Thérèse Coffey insists we should be happy that the Tories have helped us have cleaner 'bathing water'.

"We have already delivered", she said in front of fellow MPs. "I've already shared how bathing water has got much cleaner under this administration."

Just months ago, 100 beaches across the UK were swamped by raw sewage, closing them off entirely during summer.

