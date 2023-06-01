Nasa baffled by eerie new footage of 'UFO' flying over desert in Middle East

Nasa have released eerie footage of a mysterious orb flying over a Middle Eastern desert - and they're yet to work out what it is.

Dr Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, who were commissioned by the space agency, shared the findings of their 2022 project yesterday (31 May), including the UFO.

"This is a typical example of a thing we see most of", he began, before revealing the object had 'no enigmatic technical capabilities'.

"Being able to come to some conclusion is going to take time until we can get better resolved data on similar objects", he added.

