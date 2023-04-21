Worms get 'the munchies' from weed just like humans, new study finds

It turns out humans are more like worms than we first thought, because the tiny creatures also get 'the munchies' when exposed to cannabis ingredients.

The new research conducted by the University of Oregon, found that a type of microscopic roundworm responds to cannibanoids.

"Cannabinoids make nematodes [worms] hungrier for their favoured foods and less hungry for their non-favoured foods," said Shawn Locker, one of those involved.

But rather than chomping on a pizza, the worms like to snack on a certain type of bacteria which reportedly becomes tastier for them as a result.

