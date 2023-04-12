Scientists create tiny solar flares from a lab in world-first

The sun is preparing to reach the highest point of its solar cycle in summer 2025 which could cause solar flares - however, scientists have found a way to recreate this phenomenon in a lab, so we can understand them better in the future.

Solar flares happen when the sun's magnetic field lines snap, and the lab-created versions are on a much smaller scale, coming in at around 7.5 inches long, and lasting just ten microseconds.

